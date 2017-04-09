Soccer-China reveals player levy level ahead of transfer window
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Aberdeen 0 Rangers 3 Saturday, April 8 Celtic 3 Kilmarnock 1 Hamilton Academical 1 Ross County 1 Hearts 1 Dundee 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 3 Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 32 29 3 0 85 20 90 2 Aberdeen 32 20 4 8 61 27 64 3 Rangers 32 15 10 7 46 34 55 4 St. Johnstone 32 14 7 11 43 38 49 5 Hearts 32 12 8 12 51 43 44 6 Partick Thistle 32 10 11 11 35 36 41 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 32 7 13 12 30 49 34 8 Ross County 32 7 11 14 35 52 32 9 Dundee 32 8 6 18 33 51 30 10 Hamilton Academical 32 5 14 13 28 48 29 11 Motherwell 32 7 8 17 34 59 29 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 4 13 15 34 58 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.