Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 26 Dundee United 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 5 Tuesday, March 25 Ross County 1 Aberdeen 1 St. Mirren 0 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 31 27 3 1 79 15 84 2 Aberdeen 30 18 4 8 43 28 58 3 Motherwell 30 18 3 9 50 44 57 4 Dundee United 31 15 8 8 56 37 53 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 14 6 10 35 30 48 6 St. Johnstone 31 13 5 13 38 32 44 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 31 8 10 13 29 40 34 8 Kilmarnock 31 8 6 17 38 54 30 9 Ross County 31 8 6 17 36 53 30 10 Partick Thistle 31 6 11 14 33 52 29 11 St. Mirren 31 7 6 18 29 51 27 12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)