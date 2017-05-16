Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 16 Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1 Ross County 3 Hamilton Academical 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 37 10 13 14 46 57 43 2 Kilmarnock 37 9 14 14 35 54 41 3 Motherwell 37 10 8 19 44 66 38 4 Dundee 36 10 7 19 38 56 37 ------------------------- 5 Hamilton Academical 37 6 14 17 33 56 32 ------------------------- 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 5 13 18 39 69 28 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 17 Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Saturday, May 20 Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.