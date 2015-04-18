April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round match on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Aberdeen 1 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 32 24 4 4 68 16 76
2 Aberdeen 33 22 5 6 54 28 71
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 16 7 9 44 33 55
4 Dundee United 32 15 4 13 52 47 49
5 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 29 32 48
6 Dundee 32 11 11 10 44 43 44
-------------------------
7 Hamilton Academical 33 12 7 14 42 48 43
8 Partick Thistle 33 10 8 15 41 38 38
9 Kilmarnock 33 10 8 15 35 46 38
10 Ross County 33 10 7 16 39 56 37
11 Motherwell 33 9 4 20 33 57 31
12 St. Mirren 33 6 3 24 22 59 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off