Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 14
Hearts 1 Celtic 3
Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Partick Thistle 0 Aberdeen 3
St. Johnstone 1 Hibernian 2
St. Mirren 0 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6 5 1 0 12 3 16
2 Celtic 5 4 1 0 10 4 13
3 Motherwell 6 4 0 2 6 6 12
4 Aberdeen 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
5 St. Johnstone 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
6 Hibernian 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
8 Dundee United 5 1 2 2 5 3 5
9 Ross County 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
10 Kilmarnock 6 0 2 4 5 9 2
11 St. Mirren 5 0 1 4 2 10 1
12 Hearts 6 2 1 3 5 8 -8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 15
Ross County v Dundee United (1145)