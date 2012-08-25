Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 25
Dundee 0 Ross County 1
Hibernian 2 St. Johnstone 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Celtic 4
Kilmarnock 3 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
2 Hibernian 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
3 Dundee United 3 2 0 1 7 3 6
4 Ross County 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
5 Hearts 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
6 Kilmarnock 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
8 St. Mirren 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
9 Aberdeen 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 0 3 1 7 9 3
11 St. Johnstone 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
12 Dundee 4 0 1 3 0 6 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 26
Aberdeen v Hearts (1400)
Motherwell v St. Mirren (1400)