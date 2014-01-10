Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, January 10
Aberdeen 1 Hibernian 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 20 17 3 0 45 12 54
2 Aberdeen 22 14 2 6 33 19 44
3 Motherwell 20 13 1 6 31 25 40
4 Dundee United 21 9 6 6 38 23 33
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
6 Hibernian 22 7 7 8 19 20 28
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 20 7 4 9 25 23 25
8 Kilmarnock 21 6 3 12 25 34 21
9 St. Mirren 20 5 5 10 20 34 20
10 Partick Thistle 20 4 6 10 17 33 18
11 Ross County 20 5 2 13 20 36 17
12 Hearts * 21 3 4 14 15 38 -2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 11
Hearts v Motherwell (1500)
Partick Thistle v Ross County (1500)
St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1500)
Sunday, January 12
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United (1245)