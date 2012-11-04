Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 4
Dundee United 2 Celtic 2
Saturday, November 3
Dundee 1 Hearts 0
Hibernian 2 St. Mirren 1
Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Ross County 2 Aberdeen 1
St. Johnstone 1 Motherwell 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 11 6 3 2 21 11 21
2 Hibernian 12 6 3 3 23 16 21
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 4 6 2 25 20 18
4 Aberdeen 12 4 6 2 15 11 18
5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
6 Motherwell 11 4 4 3 16 16 16
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 12 4 3 5 17 15 15
8 Ross County 12 3 6 3 15 16 15
9 Hearts 12 3 4 5 12 13 13
10 Dundee United 10 3 4 3 11 13 13
11 St. Mirren 12 3 3 6 16 22 12
12 Dundee 12 2 1 9 5 22 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off