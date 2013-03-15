March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday
Friday, March 15
Motherwell 4 Hibernian 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 19 5 6 70 26 62
2 Motherwell 31 14 8 9 51 41 50
3 Ross County 30 11 12 7 39 36 45
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 10 14 6 54 47 44
5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44
6 Hibernian 31 10 10 11 39 42 40
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 30 9 12 9 45 50 39
8 Kilmarnock 30 9 11 10 44 40 38
9 Aberdeen 30 9 11 10 33 36 38
10 Hearts 31 8 10 13 30 41 34
11 St. Mirren 30 8 9 13 36 47 33
12 Dundee 30 4 7 19 19 55 19
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 16
Celtic v Aberdeen (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500)
Sunday, March 17
Dundee United v Dundee (1200)