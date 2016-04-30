April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 4
Partick Thistle 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 12 10 13 47 45 46
2 Dundee 34 10 14 10 50 50 44
3 Partick Thistle 35 11 8 16 34 45 41
4 Hamilton Academical 35 10 9 16 39 60 39
-------------------------
5 Kilmarnock 35 9 8 18 38 57 35
-------------------------
6 Dundee United 34 6 6 22 34 61 24
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 2
Dundee v Dundee United (1845)