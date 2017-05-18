Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Thursday Thursday, May 18 Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 5 Wednesday, May 17 Rangers 1 Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 37 33 4 0 104 25 103 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 37 23 4 10 68 35 73 3 Rangers 37 18 10 9 54 43 64 4 St. Johnstone 37 17 7 13 49 44 58 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 37 12 10 15 55 50 46 6 Partick Thistle 37 10 12 15 38 48 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 21 Celtic v Hearts (1130) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1130) St. Johnstone v Rangers (1130)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.