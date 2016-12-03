Soccer-Watford sign Milan forward Niang on loan
Jan 27 Watford have signed forward M'Baye Niang from Italy's AC Milan on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 3 Hamilton Academical 1 Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 2 Dundee 0 Motherwell 3 Celtic 4 Rangers 2 Aberdeen 1 Ross County 2 Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 13 12 1 0 39 11 37 2 Rangers 16 8 5 3 21 17 29 3 Hearts 16 7 6 3 31 19 27 4 Aberdeen 14 7 3 4 23 14 24 5 St. Johnstone 15 6 4 5 22 19 22 6 Kilmarnock 15 4 5 6 14 24 17 ------------------------- 7 Ross County 16 3 7 6 17 28 16 8 Hamilton Academical 15 2 9 4 17 21 15 9 Motherwell 15 4 3 8 20 27 15 10 Dundee 16 4 3 9 14 22 15 11 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 17 22 14 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 5 8 21 32 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
ZURICH, Jan 27 Chinese soccer clubs spent over $450 million on international transfers last year, around 2-1/2 times more than the year before, according to a FIFA subsidiary report released on Friday.
Jan 26 Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 on Thursday to come within one goal of forcing extra time.