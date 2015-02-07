Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Aberdeen 4 Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 22 16 3 3 43 12 51
2 Aberdeen 24 16 3 5 41 21 51
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 15 3 6 35 22 48
4 Dundee United 23 14 3 6 46 30 45
5 Hamilton Academical 26 12 5 9 39 32 41
6 St. Johnstone 24 10 4 10 21 25 34
-------------------------
7 Dundee 25 8 9 8 37 38 33
8 Kilmarnock 24 8 5 11 23 30 29
9 Partick Thistle 23 6 7 10 32 28 25
10 St. Mirren 25 5 3 17 20 41 18
11 Motherwell 24 5 3 16 16 46 18
12 Ross County 24 2 6 16 21 49 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off