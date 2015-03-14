March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 14
Hamilton Academical 2 Ross County 2
Kilmarnock 1 St. Mirren 0
Partick Thistle 3 St. Johnstone 0
Friday, March 13
Aberdeen 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 20 3 4 56 14 63
2 Aberdeen 28 19 3 6 49 26 60
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 16 5 7 42 29 53
4 Dundee United 27 14 4 9 49 38 46
5 Hamilton Academical 30 12 6 12 41 42 42
6 St. Johnstone 29 12 5 12 25 30 41
-------------------------
7 Dundee 28 10 9 9 39 39 39
8 Kilmarnock 29 10 8 11 31 36 38
9 Partick Thistle 29 8 7 14 38 36 31
10 Ross County 29 6 7 16 31 54 25
11 Motherwell 29 6 4 19 22 54 22
12 St. Mirren 29 6 3 20 22 47 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off