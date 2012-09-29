Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Aberdeen 2 Hibernian 1
Dundee 1 St. Johnstone 3
Hearts 1 Kilmarnock 3
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Dundee United 0
Motherwell 0 Celtic 2
St. Mirren 5 Ross County 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 7 4 2 1 13 7 14
2 Motherwell 8 3 4 1 13 10 13
3 Kilmarnock 8 3 3 2 12 8 12
4 St. Mirren 8 3 3 2 14 12 12
5 Hibernian 8 3 3 2 12 12 12
6 Aberdeen 8 2 5 1 8 7 11
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
8 Hearts 8 2 3 3 9 9 9
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 1 5 2 15 16 8
10 Ross County 8 1 5 2 7 8 8
11 Dundee United 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
12 Dundee 8 1 1 6 3 13 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off