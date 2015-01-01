Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 1
Aberdeen 2 St. Johnstone 0
Dundee United 6 Dundee 2
Hamilton Academical 5 Motherwell 0
Partick Thistle Celtic Postponed
Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
St. Mirren 1 Kilmarnock 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 19 13 1 5 29 17 40
2 Celtic 18 12 3 3 34 12 39
3 Dundee United 19 12 1 6 37 24 37
4 Hamilton Academical 19 11 3 5 35 19 36
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 11 2 6 27 20 35
6 St. Johnstone 19 9 2 8 17 20 29
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 19 8 3 8 20 23 27
8 Dundee 19 5 6 8 25 31 21
9 Partick Thistle 18 5 5 8 23 21 20
10 Motherwell 19 5 2 12 13 32 17
11 St. Mirren 19 3 2 14 15 34 11
12 Ross County 19 2 4 13 18 40 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, January 1
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1730) Postponed
Sunday, January 4
Dundee v Ross County (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1500)
Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500)
St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Motherwell v Aberdeen (1530)
Monday, January 5
Kilmarnock v Celtic (2000)