April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Motherwell 3 Celtic 1
Saturday, April 27
St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Friday, April 26
Ross County 1 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 22 6 7 83 34 72
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 35 17 9 9 62 45 60
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 12 15 8 59 54 51
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 35 12 14 9 42 40 50
-------------------------
5 Ross County 35 12 13 10 45 45 49
6 Dundee United 35 10 14 11 49 56 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup