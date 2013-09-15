UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18 (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, September 15 Ross County 2 Dundee United 4 Saturday, September 14 Hearts 1 Celtic 3 Kilmarnock 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Partick Thistle 0 Aberdeen 3 St. Johnstone 1 Hibernian 2 St. Mirren 0 Motherwell 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 6 5 1 0 12 3 16 2 Celtic 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 3 Motherwell 6 4 0 2 6 6 12 4 Aberdeen 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 5 Dundee United 6 2 2 2 9 5 8 6 St. Johnstone 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 6 2 2 2 5 5 8 8 Partick Thistle 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 9 Ross County 6 1 1 4 7 13 4 10 Kilmarnock 6 0 2 4 5 9 2 11 St. Mirren 5 0 1 4 2 10 1 12 Hearts 6 2 1 3 5 8 -8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.