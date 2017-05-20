Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 20 Hamilton Academical 4 Dundee 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Motherwell 2 Kilmarnock 1 Ross County 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ross County 38 11 13 14 48 58 46 2 Kilmarnock 38 9 14 15 36 56 41 3 Motherwell 38 10 8 20 46 69 38 4 Dundee 38 10 7 21 38 62 37 ------------------------- 5 Hamilton Academical 38 7 14 17 37 56 35 ------------------------- R6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 38 7 13 18 44 71 34 ------------------------- R - Relegated 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.