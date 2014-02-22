Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Hearts 0 Celtic 2
Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 1
Partick Thistle 3 Aberdeen 1
Ross County 2 St. Mirren 1
St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Friday, February 21
Dundee United 3 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 23 3 0 62 12 72
2 Aberdeen 26 15 3 8 37 25 48
3 Motherwell 25 15 2 8 39 36 47
4 Dundee United 26 11 8 7 46 31 41
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 12 5 7 30 21 41
6 St. Johnstone 25 9 5 11 31 30 32
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 26 8 8 10 24 29 32
8 Kilmarnock 27 7 6 14 33 45 27
9 Ross County 26 7 4 15 32 46 25
10 Partick Thistle 27 5 10 12 28 44 25
11 St. Mirren 27 6 6 15 25 44 24
12 Hearts * 27 5 6 16 22 46 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off