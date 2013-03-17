Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Dundee United 1 Dundee 1 Saturday, March 16 Celtic 4 Aberdeen 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Ross County 1 Friday, March 15 Motherwell 4 Hibernian 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 31 20 5 6 74 29 65 2 Motherwell 31 14 8 9 51 41 50 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 11 14 6 56 48 47 4 Ross County 31 11 12 8 40 38 45 5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44 6 Hibernian 31 10 10 11 39 42 40 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 31 9 13 9 46 51 40 8 Kilmarnock 30 9 11 10 44 40 38 9 Aberdeen 31 9 11 11 36 40 38 10 Hearts 31 8 10 13 30 41 34 11 St. Mirren 30 8 9 13 36 47 33 12 Dundee 31 4 8 19 20 56 20 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.