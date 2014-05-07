May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 7
Hearts 2 Partick Thistle 4
Kilmarnock 1 St. Mirren 0
Tuesday, May 6
Ross County 1 Hibernian 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Partick Thistle 37 8 14 15 44 62 38
2 St. Mirren 37 10 8 19 38 57 38
3 Ross County 37 10 7 20 41 60 37
4 Kilmarnock 37 10 6 21 44 66 36
-------------------------
5 Hibernian 37 8 11 18 31 50 35
-------------------------
R6 Hearts * 37 10 7 20 44 64 22
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 10
Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1115)
Partick Thistle v Ross County (1115)
St. Mirren v Hearts (1115)