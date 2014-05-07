May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 7
Motherwell 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
St. Johnstone 3 Celtic 3
Tuesday, May 6
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 37 30 6 1 99 24 96
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 37 20 8 9 53 37 68
3 Motherwell 37 21 4 12 63 60 67
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 37 16 10 11 64 47 58
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 15 9 13 42 44 54
6 St. Johnstone 37 15 8 14 48 40 53
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 11
Aberdeen v Motherwell (1115)
Celtic v Dundee United (1115)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1115)