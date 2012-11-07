Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 7 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 11 6 3 2 21 11 21 2 Hibernian 12 6 3 3 23 16 21 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 4 6 2 25 20 18 4 Aberdeen 12 4 6 2 15 11 18 5 St. Johnstone 12 5 3 4 15 16 18 6 Motherwell 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 11 4 4 3 12 13 16 8 Kilmarnock 12 4 3 5 17 15 15 9 Ross County 12 3 6 3 15 16 15 10 Hearts 12 3 4 5 12 13 13 11 St. Mirren 12 3 3 6 16 22 12 12 Dundee 12 2 1 9 5 22 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1200) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) St. Mirren v Aberdeen (1500) Sunday, November 11 Hibernian v Dundee United (1245) Celtic v St. Johnstone (1500)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.