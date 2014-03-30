March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Hearts 2 Hibernian 0
Saturday, March 29
Aberdeen 1 Dundee United 1
Celtic 1 Ross County 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Mirren 2
Motherwell 1 Kilmarnock 2
St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 32 27 4 1 80 16 85
2 Aberdeen 31 18 5 8 44 29 59
3 Motherwell 31 18 3 10 51 46 57
4 Dundee United 32 15 9 8 57 38 54
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 14 7 10 37 32 49
6 St. Johnstone 32 13 6 13 39 33 45
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 32 8 10 14 29 42 34
8 Kilmarnock 32 9 6 17 40 55 33
9 Ross County 32 8 7 17 37 54 31
10 Partick Thistle 32 6 12 14 34 53 30
11 St. Mirren 32 7 7 18 31 53 28
12 Hearts * 31 6 6 19 28 56 9
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off