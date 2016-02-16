Soccer-Dressing room problems behind Sunderland woes, says Borini
LONDON, April 15 A lack of team unity and "problems within the dressing room" have contributed to Sunderland's woes this season, striker Fabio Borini said on Saturday.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 16 Dundee United 0 Motherwell 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 18 4 3 66 21 58 2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55 3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44 4 Ross County 26 10 3 13 40 42 33 5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 8 8 8 33 33 32 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32 8 Motherwell 26 8 5 13 29 41 29 9 Hamilton Academical 26 7 8 11 30 45 29 10 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28 11 Kilmarnock 26 7 6 13 29 48 27 12 Dundee United 25 3 5 17 24 49 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 19 Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, February 20 Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee United v Hearts (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1500) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500)
LONDON, April 15 A lack of team unity and "problems within the dressing room" have contributed to Sunderland's woes this season, striker Fabio Borini said on Saturday.
LONDON, April 15 Vincent Kompany's first Premier League goal for 20 months prompted an outpouring of relief and frustration after two injury-ravaged seasons for the Manchester City defender.