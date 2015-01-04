Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 4
Dundee 1 Ross County 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 St. Mirren 0
Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 2
Partick Thistle 2 Dundee United 2
St. Johnstone 0 Hamilton Academical 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 20 14 1 5 31 17 43
2 Celtic 18 12 3 3 34 12 39
3 Hamilton Academical 20 12 3 5 36 19 39
4 Dundee United 20 12 2 6 39 26 38
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 12 2 6 28 20 38
6 St. Johnstone 20 9 2 9 17 21 29
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 19 8 3 8 20 23 27
8 Dundee 20 5 7 8 26 32 22
9 Partick Thistle 19 5 6 8 25 23 21
10 Motherwell 20 5 2 13 13 34 17
11 St. Mirren 20 3 2 15 15 35 11
12 Ross County 20 2 5 13 19 41 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 5
Kilmarnock v Celtic (2000)