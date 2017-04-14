April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, April 14
Kilmarnock 0 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 32 29 3 0 85 20 90
2 Aberdeen 32 20 4 8 61 27 64
3 Rangers 32 15 10 7 46 34 55
4 St. Johnstone 32 14 7 11 43 38 49
5 Hearts 33 12 9 12 51 43 45
6 Partick Thistle 32 10 11 11 35 36 41
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 33 7 14 12 30 49 35
8 Ross County 32 7 11 14 35 52 32
9 Dundee 32 8 6 18 33 51 30
10 Hamilton Academical 32 5 14 13 28 48 29
11 Motherwell 32 7 8 17 34 59 29
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 4 13 15 34 58 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400)
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Rangers v Partick Thistle (1400)
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1400)
Sunday, April 16
Ross County v Celtic (1130)