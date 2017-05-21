Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 21 Celtic 2 Hearts 0 Partick Thistle 0 Aberdeen 6 St. Johnstone 1 Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 38 34 4 0 106 25 106 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 38 24 4 10 74 35 76 3 Rangers 38 19 10 9 56 44 67 4 St. Johnstone 38 17 7 14 50 46 58 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 38 12 10 16 55 52 46 6 Partick Thistle 38 10 12 16 38 54 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.