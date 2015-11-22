WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, November 22 Hamilton Academical 1 Aberdeen 1 Saturday, November 21 Celtic 0 Kilmarnock 0 Dundee United 1 St. Johnstone 2 Hearts 1 Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 3 Motherwell 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 11 3 1 38 11 36 2 Hearts 15 9 3 3 27 15 30 3 Aberdeen 15 9 2 4 22 17 29 4 St. Johnstone 15 8 2 5 31 23 26 5 Ross County 15 6 3 6 22 19 21 6 Hamilton Academical 15 5 4 6 19 21 19 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 15 4 7 4 21 24 19 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 4 5 6 16 19 17 9 Kilmarnock 15 4 4 7 15 24 16 10 Partick Thistle 15 3 5 7 12 21 14 11 Motherwell 15 4 2 9 11 21 14 12 Dundee United 15 2 2 11 11 30 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.