Soccer-Terry to leave Chelsea at end of season
LONDON, April 17 Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Friday, February 19 Partick Thistle Aberdeen Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 18 4 3 66 21 58 2 Aberdeen 26 17 4 5 45 29 55 3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44 4 Ross County 26 10 3 13 40 42 33 5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 8 8 8 33 33 32 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32 8 Motherwell 26 8 5 13 29 41 29 9 Hamilton Academical 26 7 8 11 30 45 29 10 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28 11 Kilmarnock 26 7 6 13 29 48 27 12 Dundee United 25 3 5 17 24 49 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 19 Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Postponed Saturday, February 20 Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee United v Hearts (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1500) Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1500) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500)
April 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Monday Semifinal Saturday, April 22 (GMT) Hibernian(II) v Aberdeen (1115) Semifinal Sunday, April 23 (GMT) Celtic v Rangers (1100)