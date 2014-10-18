Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Dundee United 1 Partick Thistle 0
Motherwell 1 Dundee 3
Ross County 0 Celtic 5
St. Johnstone 1 Kilmarnock 2
St. Mirren 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Friday, October 17
Hamilton Academical 3 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 10 7 2 1 19 5 23
2 Dundee United 10 7 1 2 19 12 22
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
3 Kilmarnock 10 6 2 2 14 8 20
5 Celtic 9 5 2 2 20 7 17
6 Aberdeen 10 5 1 4 16 15 16
-------------------------
7 Dundee 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
8 Partick Thistle 9 3 1 5 13 13 10
9 St. Johnstone 10 3 0 7 7 14 9
10 St. Mirren 10 2 1 7 8 16 7
11 Motherwell 10 2 1 7 6 18 7
12 Ross County 10 1 1 8 7 26 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off