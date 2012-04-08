April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Hibernian 1 Motherwell 1
Saturday, April 7
Aberdeen 3 Dundee United 1
Dunfermline Athletic 1 Hearts 2
Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 6
Rangers 3 St. Mirren 1
St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 33 26 3 4 72 20 81
2 Rangers * 33 23 4 6 65 25 63
3 Motherwell 33 16 7 10 43 38 55
4 St. Johnstone 33 14 8 11 42 36 50
5 Dundee United 33 13 10 10 55 43 49
6 Hearts 33 14 6 13 41 32 48
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 33 8 13 12 36 54 37
8 Aberdeen 33 8 12 13 32 38 36
9 St. Mirren 33 7 14 12 32 46 35
10 Inverness 33 8 8 17 36 54 32
11 Hibernian 33 6 9 18 34 62 27
12 Dunfermline 33 4 8 21 32 72 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Rangers were deducted 10 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off