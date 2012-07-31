By Keith Weir
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 British pay TV company BSkyB
has signed a new five-year deal to screen league soccer
from Scotland in an agreement which includes demoted Rangers as
well as the top flight Scottish Premier League (SPL).
The British television contracts had to be reworked when
Rangers, champions a record 54 times, were relegated to the
lowly fourth tier of the Scottish game after collapsing under
the weight of their debt.
Under the new agreement, Sky Sports will show 30 live
matches a season, including five Rangers games from the Scottish
Football League. The 12 SPL teams will meet on Friday to ratify
the new agreement for which financial terms were not diclosed.
A five-year renewal with BSkyB and ESPN before Rangers ran
into problems was expected to be worth 80 million pounds ($125.3
million) in total.
Rangers and Glasgow city rivals Celtic have dominated
Scottish soccer for generations and the previous TV deal was
based on them meeting at least four times a season.
There are fears that the removal of Rangers will leave many
SPL clubs struggling to survive financially.
U.S.-owned ESPN are yet to finalise a renewal after talks in
recent weeks.
"We have said throughout that we want to have a continued
relationship with Scottish football and we are in discussions
with our partner to find a solution that makes sense for the
SPL, for Scottish football, for fans and for our business," the
company said.
The sums Scottish clubs earn are tiny compared with the
English Premier League which has agreed a new TV deal with BSkyB
and BT which will be worth more than 1 billion pounds per
season when it begins next year.
"We've supported Scottish football since we started, over 20
years ago, and have always wanted to continue that commitment,"
said Barney Francis, managing director of Sky Sports.
"Clubs now have certainty over their income and exposure
across the UK and Ireland and we look forward to the new
season."
Sky's coverage will begin when Celtic play Aberdeen on
Saturday, the first day of the SPL season.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
