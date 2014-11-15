(Adds background)

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE Nov 15 Dutchman Dick Advocaat has stepped down as Serbia coach after a 3-1 home defeat by Denmark in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, the Balkan nation's football association (FSS) said on Saturday.

"The FSS wishes to thank Advocaat as he has shown utmost professionalism and we are disappointed that our cooperation with him ended so abruptly," the soccer governing body said.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Advocaat said: "The pressure which was everywhere to be seen was too much to bear by this team and I had never faced such a difficult situation in my entire career.

"Serbia have to move on immediately and find a better way and I thank the FSS for their support throughout."

Defeat by the Danes in an empty stadium left Serbia's qualification hopes in the balance.

They have one point from two games, pending UEFA's final verdict on last month's home qualifier against Albania, which was abandoned over crowd trouble.

Serbia were awarded a 3-0 walkover but also had three points docked, with the FSS appealing the latter part of the verdict, after a drone stunt triggered a player brawl and a pitch invasion by Serbian fans who attacked Albanian players.

The Albanians ran into the tunnel for cover and the match was abandoned in the first half with the score 0-0 after the visitors claimed they were unable to carry on.

The incidents also invoked a two-game crowd ban for Serbia, who failed to show any guile or firepower under Advocaat as they scraped a barely deserved 1-1 draw at Armenia in their opening qualifier.

The 67-year old from The Hague, who took over from caretaker Ljubinko Drulovic in July, failed to find the right mix after starting with a promising 1-1 draw against Euro 2016 hosts France in a friendly.

Advocaat had two spells as Netherlands manager and has also coached the United Arab Emirates, Belgium and Russia.

He was twice manager of PSV Eindhoven and had spells at Scottish side Rangers, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Zenit St Petersburg and AZ Alkmaar during his long coaching career.

Serb media have touted former international midfielder Dejan Stankovic as a long-term successor, while Under-21 coach Radovan Curcic is expected to step in for Tuesday's away friendly with Greece.

Serbia's next two qualifiers are away to Portugal in March and Denmark in June. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)