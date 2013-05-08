BELGRADE May 8 A first-half penalty by midfielder Milan Djuric gave Jagodina a 1-0 win over more heralded Vojvodina Novi Sad in the Serbian Cup final on Wednesday.

It was a first title for Jagodina in any competition and the win means they will play in the Europa League qualifiers next season, having played in the competition's preliminary rounds in 2012.

Double Yugoslav champions Vojvodina, who have now lost all six cup finals they reached, enjoyed more possession but were unable to carve out any clear-cut chances against a well-organised Jagodina defence in front of 12,000 fans at Partizan Belgrade's stadium.

Jagodina often threatened on the break and one of their raids paid off in the 15th minute, when Djordje Jokic handled in the box and Djuric drilled the penalty straight down the middle.

Vojvodina piled the pressure on in the closing stages but Jagodina keeper Igor Bondzulic kept out long-range efforts by Miroslav Vulicevic and defender Nemanja Radoja, the latter also firing inches over the bar with time running out.