BELGRADE May 7 Vojvodina Novi Sad beat Jagodina 2-0 to clinch their first Serbian Cup after losing six previous finals as winger Enver Alivodic and defender Srdjan Babic scored in each half of an entertaining game on Wednesday.

It was sweet revenge for Vojvodina after losing last year's final to the same opponents and it means they have secured a berth in next season's Europa League qualifying rounds.

Alivodic, who gave his markers a roasting throughout a warm evening, fired Vojvodina ahead with a crisp shot from 12 metres and 18-year-old Babic headed in a free kick to double the advantage.

Jagodina missed a great chance to pull one back when Under-21 international forward Aleksandar Pesic's weak penalty was saved by Srdjan Zakula.

"I want to thank my team mates and the fans who came here in droves to support us, it's a great feeling but I know I have to keep my feet on the ground to continue improving," Babic told Arenasport television.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(Zoran.Milosavljevic@thomsonreuters.com)