BELGRADE, April 8 Partizan Belgrade and city rivals Cukaricki stormed into the Serbian cup final after flawless second-leg performances gave them emphatic aggregate wins on Wednesday.

Partizan brushed aside Jagodina 2-0 away for a 5-0 overall rout of last year's finalists and Cukaricki celebrated the biggest success in their history with a 4-1 win at neighbours Vozdovac after beating them 2-0 in the first leg.

Talented 17-year old striker Ivan Saponjic headed his first goal for Partizan and set up the other for international winger Andrija Zivkovic in a lively first half.

It was a second successive win for new Partizan coach Zoran Milinkovic, who took over from Marko Nikolic last week and kept the league leaders firmly on course for a domestic double.

"I am delighted for Saponjic as his first goal for the club will give him a confidence boost and he should have a very bright future," Milinkovic told Arenasport television.

Cukaricki forward Slavoljub Srnic lit up the clash at Vozdovac stadium, situated on the rooftop of a suburban shopping centre in Belgrade, when he scored with an acrobatic back-heel to put the tie beyond the home side's reach.

The teams were level 1-1 before Srnic struck on the hour, with Nikola Stojiljkovic and Stanisa Mandic adding late goals to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

The final will be played on May 20 at Red Star Belgrade's Rajko Mitic stadium.

