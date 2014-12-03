BELGRADE Dec 3 Serbian Cup holders Vojvodina Novi Sad were knocked out of the competition after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat at Cukaricki while league leaders Partizan Belgrade reached the semis with a 1-0 win at city rivals Rad on Wednesday.

Vozdovac made it three Belgrade clubs in the cup's final four with a 2-1 home victory over Spartak Subotica and Jagodina also advanced after a 1-0 success at Radnicki Nis.

Having lost to Cukaricki 2-1 at home in a league fixture on Saturday, Vojvodina fell behind early in the lively cup tie when the home side's Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan scored with a clinical finish after 10 minutes.

Marko Poletanovic equalised three minutes later when his corner swung directly into the back of the net but Cukaricki secured victory after striker Petar Bojic steered in a second-half winner.

Partizan prevailed on a bumpy pitch after their top scorer Petar Skuletic netted his 21st goal of the season in all competitions, converting a first-half penalty after Milos Markovic hauled down Nikola Ninkovic and was sent off.

Midfielder Milan Djuric scored Jagodina's winner with a crisp shot from the edge of the penalty area while Stefan Babovic and Todor Petrovic gave Vozdovac a 2-0 lead before Stefan Ilic scored a late consolation for Spartak. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Sam Holden)