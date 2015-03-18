BELGRADE, March 18 Partizan Belgrade and city rivals Cukaricki moved closer to the Serbian Cup final after emphatic home wins against respective opponents Jagodina and Vozdovac in their semi-final first legs on Wednesday.

Partizan brushed aside last year's beaten finalists Jagodina 3-0 while Cukaricki beat neighbours Vozdovac 2-0 thanks to first-half goals by 37-year-old striker Nenad Mirosavljevic.

Serbia winger Andrija Zivkovic set up the first for Petar Grbic and scored the second in a lively first half for Partizan, whose midfielder Darko Brasanac added the third in stoppage time after the hosts hit the woodwork twice.

"It was an excellent performance and a great result but we can't take anything for granted because Jagodina created quite a few chances too," Partizan coach Marko Nikolic told Arenasport television.

Mirosavljevic headed Cukaricki into an early lead before showing a predator's instinct to bundle in a second shortly before halftime.

The return legs will be played on April 8, with the final scheduled for May 20. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Toby Davis)