BELGRADE Dec 2 Red Star Belgrade were thrashed 5-1 by Borac Cacak on their own ground on Wednesday in one of the biggest shocks in Serbian Cup history.

Borac, runners-up in the competition in 2012 but perennial also-rans, produced a superb performance in the round of 16 to stun the 1991 European champions who have also won 26 domestic league titles and 24 cups.

Midfielder Darko Zoric scored a hat-trick while Srdjan Vukajlija and Milan Jevtovic added one each for Borac, who ended Red Star's 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Red Star's 17-year old striker Luka Jovic gave his side a glimmer of hope with a 55th-minute goal after a Zoric brace and Vukajlija had put Borac 3-0 up at halftime.

As the home side pressed forward, however, they were twice caught on the break and suffered a crushing loss to a side they beat 4-2 in a league match at the same venue 10 days ago.

Holders Vojvodina Novi Sad scraped into the last eight with a 1-0 home win over second division Indjija and Partizan Belgrade squeezed through with a 1-0 win at city rivals Vozdovac. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)