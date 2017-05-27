BELGRADE May 27 Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade won the domestic double after clinching their 14th Cup title with a 1-0 defeat of bitter city foes Red Star in a tense final on Saturday.

Partizan dominated the match, played under tight security amid fears of crowd trouble, thanks to a 42nd-minute header by Nikola Milenkovic in his last game for the club.

The 19-year-old central defender, set to join Serie A side Fiorentina during the close season, rose above his markers to delight the black-and-white half of Belgrade on a sunny afternoon in Serbia’s capital.

Partizan should have won by a bigger margin as their Brazilian forward Leonardo wasted a string of good chances, while Red Star goalkeeper Damir Kahriman also produced several good saves.

Kahriman’s counterpart Nemanja Stevanovic made two stunning late stops at the opposite end to deny Richmond Boakye and Nenad Milijas, prompting wild celebrations among Partizan fans after the final whistle. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)