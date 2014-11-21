BELGRADE Nov 21 Radovan Curcic should take over as Serbia coach and be given time to develop the team on the back of his impressive record with the Under-21s, the country's football association (FSS) vice-president Savo Milosevic said.

"My wish is to have a long-term coach appointed and I think Curcic meets all the requirements because he has done remarkably well with the Under-21 side," former Aston Villa striker Milosevic told reporters on Friday.

"The problem is that we keep changing coaches too often and that does not make happy reading.

"Curcic is the only candidate to take over and if the FSS executive board does not approve his nomination we are in a predicament. He is the best and most qualified candidate available," said Milosevic.

The 42-year old Curcic stepped in as a caretaker for Serbia's 2-0 friendly win in Greece on Tuesday after Dutchman Dick Advocaat quit following last Friday's 3-1 home defeat by Denmark in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Curcic has steered the Under-21 side to next year's European Championship in the Czech Republic, knocking out holders Spain 2-1 on aggregate in the playoffs to reach the eight-team finals.

Serbia's first team, in contrast, have failed to reach either Euro 2012 or the 2014 World Cup and their chances of qualifying for next year's European Championship in France are in the balance.

The Serbs have one point from their opening two games, pending UEFA'S final verdict on their home qualifier against Albania in October.

That was abandoned after a drone stunt triggered a player brawl and a pitch invasion by Serbian fans who attacked the visiting players.

UEFA awarded Serbia a 3-0 walkover win after Albanian players refused to carry on but also docked them three points for fan violence.

Both sides have appealed the verdict. (Editing by Toby Davis)