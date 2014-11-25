BELGRADE Nov 25 Serbia have named Radovan Curcic their coach until the end of the team's 2018 World Cup campaign after his impressive record with the Under-21s, the Balkan nation's football association (FSS) said.

"Curcic, the hitherto Under-21 coach, has been appointed unanimously," FSS said on its official website (www.fss.rs) on Tuesday.

He will stay in charge for the remainder of the current qualifying campaign and the next one."

The 42-year-old Curcic stepped in as caretaker for Serbia's 2-0 friendly win in Greece last week after Dutchman Dick Advocaat quit following a 3-1 home defeat by Denmark in Euro 2016 qualifying on Nov. 14.

He coached several Serbian first division clubs before taking over the Under-21s last year and steering them to next year's European Championship in the Czech Republic after a shock 2-1 aggregate win over holders Spain in the qualifying playoffs.

Curcic, who was backed by FSS vice-president and former Aston Villa striker Savo Milosevic to take over, faces a tough first competitive game in charge when Serbia visit Portugal in their Group I qualifier in March.

The Serbs have one point from their opening two games, pending UEFA's final verdict on their home qualifier against Albania in October.

The match was abandoned after a drone stunt triggered a player brawl and a pitch invasion by Serbian fans who attacked the visiting players.

UEFA awarded Serbia a 3-0 walkover win after Albanian players refused to carry on but also docked them three points for the fan violence.

Both sides have appealed the verdict. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Toby Davis)