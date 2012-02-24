BELGRADE Feb 24 Serbia's caretaker coach
Radovan Curcic has called up five debutants for friendlies
against Armenia and Cyprus next week in a bid to inject fresh
blood into the side that failed to qualify for Euro 2012.
Curcic, appointed instead of Vladimir Petrovic in October
after being his assistant in a dreadful qualifying campaign,
also left out several stalwarts who disappointed in 2-0 defeats
by Mexico and Honduras.
"Whether we like it or not, we are in a transitional period
and some players who were the team's backbone are not here for
one reason or another," Curcic told a news conference on Friday.
"We have decided to give a long overdue chance to some young
players but this is only the first of many filters in our bid to
mould a team capable of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in
Brazil."
Teenagers Matija Nastasic, Lazar Markovic and Filip Djuricic
will get a chance to impress in their international debuts, as
will Werder Bremen midfielder Aleksandar Ignjovski and Groningen
winger Dusan Tadic after showing good form for their clubs.
Following the international retirement of captain Dejan
Stankovic and Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic after
Serbia's Euro 2012 qualifying fiasco, out-of-favour Juventus
winger Milos Krasic was also axed, albeit temporarily.
"He is not written off, I spoke to him and he understands
that players performing regularly for their clubs are ahead of
him in the pecking order at the moment," Curcic said.
"We don't expect the new-look team to shine right away but I
will accept nothing less than full commitment from each and
every individual picked for these two friendlies."
Serbia play Armenia in the Cypriot port of Limassol on
Tuesday when Cyprus play Canada, before taking on the host
nation of the four-team tournament in Larnaca on Wednesday.
Their 2014 World Cup qualifying group includes bitter Balkan
rivals Croatia, Belgium, Scotland, Wales and neighbours
Macedonia.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Damir
Kahriman (Tavriya Simferopol).
Defenders: Dusan Basta (Udinese), Pavle Ninkov (Toulouse),
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea), Dusko Tosic (Red Star Belgrade),
Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund), Slobodan Rajkovic (Hamburg
SV), Matija Nastasic (Fiorentina), Aleksandar Kolarov
(Manchester City), Ivan Obradovic (Zaragoza).
Midfield: Zdravko Kuzmanovic (Vfb Stuttgart), Gojko Kacar
(Hamburg SV), Radosav Petrovic (Blackburn Rovers), Aleksandar
Ignjovski (Werder Bremen), Filip Djuricic (Heerenveen), Zoran
Tosic (CSKA Moscow), Bosko Jankovic (Genoa), Miralem Sulejmani
(Ajax Amsterdam), Dusan Tadic (Groningen), Milos Ninkovic
(Dynamo Kiev).
Strikers: Dejan Lekic (Osasuna), Milan Jovanovic
(Anderlecht), Lazar Markovic (Partizan Belgrade).
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
(Editing by Justin Palmer)