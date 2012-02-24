BELGRADE Feb 24 Serbia's caretaker coach Radovan Curcic has called up five debutants for friendlies against Armenia and Cyprus next week in a bid to inject fresh blood into the side that failed to qualify for Euro 2012.

Curcic, appointed instead of Vladimir Petrovic in October after being his assistant in a dreadful qualifying campaign, also left out several stalwarts who disappointed in 2-0 defeats by Mexico and Honduras.

"Whether we like it or not, we are in a transitional period and some players who were the team's backbone are not here for one reason or another," Curcic told a news conference on Friday.

"We have decided to give a long overdue chance to some young players but this is only the first of many filters in our bid to mould a team capable of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil."

Teenagers Matija Nastasic, Lazar Markovic and Filip Djuricic will get a chance to impress in their international debuts, as will Werder Bremen midfielder Aleksandar Ignjovski and Groningen winger Dusan Tadic after showing good form for their clubs.

Following the international retirement of captain Dejan Stankovic and Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic after Serbia's Euro 2012 qualifying fiasco, out-of-favour Juventus winger Milos Krasic was also axed, albeit temporarily.

"He is not written off, I spoke to him and he understands that players performing regularly for their clubs are ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment," Curcic said.

"We don't expect the new-look team to shine right away but I will accept nothing less than full commitment from each and every individual picked for these two friendlies."

Serbia play Armenia in the Cypriot port of Limassol on Tuesday when Cyprus play Canada, before taking on the host nation of the four-team tournament in Larnaca on Wednesday.

Their 2014 World Cup qualifying group includes bitter Balkan rivals Croatia, Belgium, Scotland, Wales and neighbours Macedonia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Damir Kahriman (Tavriya Simferopol).

Defenders: Dusan Basta (Udinese), Pavle Ninkov (Toulouse), Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea), Dusko Tosic (Red Star Belgrade), Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund), Slobodan Rajkovic (Hamburg SV), Matija Nastasic (Fiorentina), Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City), Ivan Obradovic (Zaragoza).

Midfield: Zdravko Kuzmanovic (Vfb Stuttgart), Gojko Kacar (Hamburg SV), Radosav Petrovic (Blackburn Rovers), Aleksandar Ignjovski (Werder Bremen), Filip Djuricic (Heerenveen), Zoran Tosic (CSKA Moscow), Bosko Jankovic (Genoa), Miralem Sulejmani (Ajax Amsterdam), Dusan Tadic (Groningen), Milos Ninkovic (Dynamo Kiev).

Strikers: Dejan Lekic (Osasuna), Milan Jovanovic (Anderlecht), Lazar Markovic (Partizan Belgrade).

(Editing by Justin Palmer)