BELGRADE, Sept 12 Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira scored two spectacular goals as former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade beat bitter city foes Partizan 3-1 in a thrilling Serbian derby on Saturday.

The result left Red Star top with 23 points from nine games, ahead of second-placed Javor Ivanjica who have 16 from eight.

Third-placed champions Partizan are on 15 from eight and the setback is likely to pile pressure on coach Zoran Milinkovic.

Livewire Vieira fired hosts Red Star ahead with a delightful chip before former Toirno midfielder Alen Stevanovic equalised with an equally skillful finish on the stroke of halftime.

Both sides missed several good chances in an eventful first half which paved the way for an explosive second.

Red Star fans lit dozens of flares after Vieira restored the hosts' lead with a superb volley with the outside of his foot from 25 metres, leaving Partizan keeper Zivko Zivkovic clutching thin air.

Midfielder Aleksandar Katai sealed the outcome after capping a jinking solo run with a stinging low finish, sparking more celebrations among the jubilant home fans.

