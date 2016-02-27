BELGRADE Feb 27 Serbian league leaders Red Star Belgrade stretched their run to 21 successive wins when they came from behind to beat Partizan 2-1 away in an action-packed city derby on Saturday.

The 150th league meeting of Serbia's big two produced inspired performances by their foreign imports, a traditional volley of flares at both ends and the spectacle of pitch invader being apprehended by stewards in the second half.

The result left Red Star 27 points clear of closest rivals Borac Cacak, while champions Partizan slipped to sixth a staggering 32 points off the pace.

Play was held up for several minutes barely 30 seconds after kickoff to allow billowing smoke to clear after Partizan fans lit dozens of flares.

The Partizan fans were in raptures after 18 minutes, when Ivorian defender Cedric Gogua headed home a Nemanja Mihajlovic cross on his debut for Partizan.

Their joy was short-lived, however, as Red Star's Argentine left back Luis Ibanez equalised with a deft free kick, curling his shot over the wall into the bottom left corner in the 25th.

Partizan missed a gilt-edged chance a minute later, as Red Star keeper Damir Kahriman kept out Alen Stevanovic's shot after another darting run by Mihajlovic.

That turned out to be the game's pivotal moment, as the visitors swung it their way when Portuguese striker Hugo Vieira buried a diving header in the 33rd minute.

FIREWORK DISPLAY

The second half offered fewer sparks on the pitch and more on the terraces, as rival fans lit up the clear Belgrade sky with fireworks.

Midway through the second period, a Red Star fan jumped over the away end railings and made it to the touchline before he was stopped in his tracks by a rugby tackle from a steward.

Red Star had centre back Aleksandar Lukovic sent off in the 71st minute for a second bookable foul and Partizan pressed for an equaliser but the visitors held firm.

"It was an outstanding match, full of pace and chances at both ends," Red Star coach Miodrag Bozovic told a news conference.

"I think it was very entertaining for the fans. Partizan had their chances but what matters is that we took ours."

His counterpart Ivan Tomic rued Partizan's poor finishing.

"We missed too many sitters and paid the price," he said. "Our transiiton from defence to attack was not good in the second half." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)