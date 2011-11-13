(corrects second para to show Djokovic won the U.S. Open this
year, not Roland Garros)
BELGRADE Nov 13 Serbia's national soccer team
should learn from compatriot and the world's top-ranked tennis
player Novak Djokovic, the country's Football Association (FSS)
president Tomislav Karadzic said.
Djokovic and Serbia could not have had more contrasting
fortunes this year, the former soaring to the top of the world
rankings after winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the
U.S. Open along with seven other tournaments.
Serbia, on the other hand, failed to reach the Euro 2012
finals and on Saturday they lost 2-0 to Mexico in a friendly in
Radovan Curcic's first game in charge as caretaker coach after
Vladimir Petrovic stepped down.
"Djokovic is a shining example how one should represent
one's motherland," Karadzic told Belgrade media on Sunday.
"I am not saying our players lacked motivation or desire to
qualify for next year's European Championship finals, but I
would still love to see Djokovic's tenacity and hunger for
victory in their eyes," he said.
Serbia, away to Honduras in another friendly on Monday, also
suffered an early exit in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Their 2014 World Cup qualifying group includes neighbours
Croatia and Macedonia as well as Belgium, Scotland and Wales.