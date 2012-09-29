NOVI SAD, Serbia, Sept 29 Serbian league leaders Partizan Belgrade stayed two points clear at the top with a 3-0 victory at Vojvodina Novi Sad on Saturday but the match was marred by serious crowd trouble.

The violence erupted midway through the first half, when rival supporters clashed in one of the stands and littered the pitch with flares, forcing riot police to move in and officials to suspend play for several minutes.

A handful of Vojvodina fans also invaded the pitch in chaotic scenes that again highlighted the need for better policing on the terraces and a tougher implementation of anti-hooliganism laws after 20 years of soccer violence in Serbia.

Partizan, who have 18 points from seven games and are chasing a record sixth successive title, dominated the contest after central defender Milos Ostojic fired them ahead when he turned in a fourth-minute corner.

Skipper Sasa Ilic made it 2-0 on the hour after he was sent clear by substitute Sasa Markovic, who scored the third late on with a rasping shot from the edge of the penalty area.

It was the first defeat after a pair of drab draws for sixth-placed Vojvodina's new coach Nebojsa Vignjevic, who took over from Zlatomir Zagorcic earlier this month when the 1989 champions were top of the table.

Partizan's bitter city foes Red Star kept up the pressure with a 3-1 home defeat of struggling Smederevo to stay second, two points behind the front-runners but with a game in hand.

Luka Milunovic sent the 1991 European Cup winners on their way with a 16th-minute strike, Nikola Mimic doubled the lead with a solo effort before halftime and Australian Eli Babalj sealed the win before the visitors got a late consolation goal.

Third-placed Rad Belgrade, who are a further two points adrift, are at home to fourth-placed Jagodina on Sunday. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)