BELGRADE May 22 Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade won their 25th league title and a record sixth in a row with a match to spare after a 2-0 win at relegated Smederevo on Wednesday.

The win left them eight points clear of city rivals Red Star before the final round of games.

Strikers Marko Scepovic and Nemanja Kojic scored in each half for Partizan, who are now level on titles with 1991 European Cup winners Red Star for the first time since 1956, when both teams competed in the former communist Yugoslavia.

Needing only a draw at already doomed bottom side Smederevo to clinch the title, Partizan pressed forward from the start and Scepovic fired them ahead when he turned in a Sasa Ilic cross after the skipper exchanged a neat one-two with right winger Predrag Luka.

Kojic, who joined Partizan during the mid-season break, sealed the title and threw the vociferous away fans into raptures when he drilled a crisp shot from 10 metres into the top right corner.

"We devote this title to our fans, who stayed behind us when the going got tough and we are delighted to have made history by matching Red Star's title haul," Partizan coach Vuk Rasovic told Arenasport television.

"All the credit goes to the players, the staff and my predecessor Vladimir Vermezovic, who did the lion's share of the work," said Rasovic, who celebrated his fourth successive win since taking over from Vermezovic last month.

Red Star, who needed to win their home game against Sloboda Uzice and Partizan to lose in order to stay in the title race, slipped to a 2-1 defeat after Predrag Randjelovic scored a brace for the visitors.

It was a second successive defeat for Red Star coach Ricardo Sa Pinto after Saturday's crunch 1-0 setback at Partizan. The former Portugal forward started his tenure with eight wins in a row.

At the other end of the table, Novi Pazar leapt to provisional safety with a 4-0 home rout of Rad Belgrade while BSK Borca plunged into the relegation zone after a 2-1 home loss to cup winners Jagodina.